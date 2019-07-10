Harlingen - Mary Martha Miller passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 80 years.



Mary Martha grew up in Bayview, Texas and graduated from Los Fresnos High School in 1957. She was a graduate of Pan American University at Brownsville and served the students and families of the Los Fresnos CISD as a teacher, counselor and administrator. She served on boards of numerous organizations across the state of Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.



She was deeply devoted to her family and was the life of every gathering. She was compassionate, caring and willingly shared her infectious laugh with all who encountered her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mack Miller, her parents, Silvano and Maria Antonio Amaya, sisters, Maria Luisa Ybarra, Oliva Salinas, Terry Parker and Raquel Rodriguez.



Mary Martha will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mark (Virginia) Miller of Los Fresnos, Myliss (Bob) Parker of Sebastian, and Michael (Stacey) Miller of Deming, NM. She will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Clayton Stephens, Charles Miller, Kenneth Miller and Madeline Parker, by her sister Rosalinda (Thomas) Sullivan, brothers, Silvano (Jamie) Amaya, Jesus (Carmen) Amaya, brother-in-law, Sidronio Rodriguez and numerous nephews and nieces.



Family will be available for visitation on Thursday, July 11, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Mary Martha on Friday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on 209 S. 10th Street in Harlingen.



Memorial donations in memory of Mary Martha can be made to Cameron County Children's Advocacy Centers, Inc. Monica's House and Maggie's House.



Deepest gratitude and thanks to the staff at Angelcare Haven for the love, compassion and care that was given to Mary Martha during her five years there. The Angelcare staff have been true gifts from God to her and her family. Much thanks to CIMA Hospice for all the care and support as Mary Martha lived out her life in grace. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 10, 2019