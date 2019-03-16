Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zepeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Zepeda


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Zepeda Obituary
Harlingen - Mary Zepeda 68, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. She was born November 25, 1950 to Roman and Emilia Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Matthew Cruz.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Amado Zepeda, Jr.; three daughters, Kristina Cruz and Ruby (Richard) Bermea of Sugarland, TX and Amy (Samuel) Atkinson of Katy, TX.; 7 grandsons, Eric, Jason, Jacob, Alec, Kaleb, Samuel, AJ and 6 siblings, Roman (Debbie) Gonzalez, Jr., Velma (Nelson) Alanis, Olivia (Filiberto) Sepulveda, Dahlia (Michael) Fletcher, Rene (Mari) Gonzalez and Dina (Juan) Gonzalez.

Also left to cherish her memory are numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Kotta and his staff, Davita Dialysis, the 4th floor nurses at Harlingen Medical Center, Dr. Luna-Salazar, and her many friends who loved her dearly.

Visitation will begin Sunday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 pm for a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Her body will be laid to rest in peace at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now