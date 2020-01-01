|
San Benito - Mateo G. "Toto" Mancillas, Jr., 92, a longtime resident of San Benito, Texas, passed peacefully from this life on December 28, 2019 at San Marcos Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in San Marcos, Texas.
Mateo proudly served his country in the U. S. Army towards the end of World War II and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He retired from M & H Oil Company where he worked for 18 years as a truck driver and salesman. Mateo was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito and an active member of Catholic War Veterans - Jose Tolento, Jr. Post 1109. He also enjoyed fishing and entertaining his family.
Preceding Mateo in death were his wife, Enriqueta Martinez Mancillas; parents, Mateo, Sr. and Celedonia Mancillas; brother, Ruben Mancillas; sister, Lydia Sanchez, son-in-law, Eliodoro D. Salas; grandson, Javier Esteban Salas.
He is survived by his children, Isabel M. Salas, Jaime (Sylvia L.) Mancillas, Mateo, III (Geronima C.) Mancillas; grandchildren, Gabriel Nicolas Trevino, Julianna Trevino, Victoria Helena Hernandez, Amanda Maria Hernandez, Cecilia Anabel Hernandez, Jonathan Garcia, Alayra Isabel Salas, Alexadro Mancillas; grandchildren, Michael Joseph Mancillas, Theresa Ana Hernandez, Christina L. Trevino; and, 8 great-grandchildren.
The Mancillas family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Mateo will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park with full military honors.
The Mancillas family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all the nursing staff and caretaker staff of San Marcos Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 1, 2020