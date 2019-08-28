|
|
Rio Hondo - Matilde Estrada, age 88, a resident of Rio Hondo, was reunited with our Lord God on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Matilde passed away with 3 of her children: Martin, Yolanda and Rolando at her side. She was born to the late Heliodoro Martinez and Maria Guadalupe Ibarra of San Felipe, Guanajuato. Matilde and her husband the late Atanacio Estrada had lived in Rio Hondo since 1958. Matilde was a loving and dedicated housewife raising her 7 children and managing the household.
Matilde was an active member of her church, St. Helens of Rio Hondo. She was an active member of the Guadalupana Society at St. Helens until health issues forced her to scale back participation. She loved to knit and sew and share her knitted blankets with her children and grandchildren. She loved being entertained by her youngest grandson James and listening to his piano recitals. Matilde was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered by many.
Matilde was preceded in death by her parents Heliodoro Martinez & Maria Guadalupe Ibarra & a brother Francisco Martinez, 3 infant sons and her beloved husband Atanacio Contreras Estrada.
She is survived by her children; Manuel (Cynthia) Estrada of El Paso, Yolanda Estrada- Munoz of Austin, Jerry Estrada of Phoenix, AZ, Martin Estrada of Rio Hondo, Arturo (Mari) Estrada of Austin, Irma (Robert Passarelli) Estrada of Raleigh, NC, Rolando (Carolyn) Estrada of Austin, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Manuel Estrada, Jerry Estrada, Martin Estrada, Arturo Estrada, Rolando Estrada
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Both will be at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Rio Hondo. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rafael Lopez and Dr. Eduardo Flores for many years of care. They always had her best interests in mind. A special thanks to Rebecca Hawk who God brought to our mom to provide such kind and loving care in her later days. All providers did their best but Rebecca became like family and treated our mom with care.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 28, 2019