Kerrville, TX - Matthew Zebrowski, 74, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on July 2, 2020 in San Antonio. A private internment was held. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when circumstances permit.Matt, as he was known to all, was born in Bayonne, New Jersey to Chester and Jean Zebrowski. He graduated from Marist High School in Bayonne and from Rutgers University Newark College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1967. He married the love of his life Patricia Lane on December 30, 1971 and they had one son, Joseph.Matt was an accomplished businessman whose advice was sought from all who met him. He was a self-made entrepreneur with successful investments in both commodities and real estate, spanning decades. Over the past few years, he turned a lifetime of enjoying fine wine into a second career by working at 4.0 Cellars in Fredericksburg, Texas and sharing his knowledge of all things related to wine. In addition to his professional achievements, he enjoyed giving back and volunteering his time. He was a distinguished President of the Sparta Kiwanis and served on the board of directors for St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, Texas. Matt received numerous awards for his community service and in the process touched many lives with his larger-than-life personality and care for those around him.Matt is preceded in death by his parents and wife Patricia. He is survived by his son Joseph (Kayla), and his sister Virginia (Jack) Komar, and numerous nieces and nephews.