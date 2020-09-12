Harlingen - Matthias Asher Decilos was born Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM and earned his wings at 9:45 AM.He is survived by his loving parents, Michael Decilos and Selena Berlanga; brother, Zedric Mason Berlanga; grandparents; Gloria and Carlos Amador and Fernando and Estelle Decilos; aunts and uncles, Nadine Decilos, Alexandra Lopez, Joseph Decilos, Sandra Berlanga and Rolando Berlanga; great-grandparents, Dora Berlanga, Salvador and Socorro Torres, Mary Torres and Susana Lucio.He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rene Berlanga.Visitation will begin Sunday at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 with a chapel service at 9:00 AM and departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM burial at Ashland Cemetery.A special thanks to his great aunt and nurse Joanna Garza for her tender loving care."I thought we were going to teach you about the world but instead we are teaching the world about you" -Anencephaly Awareness.