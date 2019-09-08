|
|
Harlingen - Mauricio De La Cruz, 77, of Harlingen, TX went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 5th surrounded by his loving family.
Mauricio (Wicho) was a talented recorded bass player and loved Tejano music having performed in both California and Texas. He had a passion for wood working and enjoyed his hobby in his retirement. Mauricio retired from AOC Welding Supply Co. after 29 years of dedicated work.
He was preceded in death by his brother Sgt. Fernando De La Cruz, his mother Elvira Rodriguez, and sister Amelia P. Vasquez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Maria Elena De La Cruz and daughters Belinda De La Cruz, Evelyn D. Garcia (Andres Jr), Maria Evangelina De La Cruz, and Rosalinda De La Cruz, grandchildren Brandon Broden, Devin Broden, Symphony Broden, and Madison Jones and many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, his beloved 101 yr. old Aunt Lupe Rodriguez of Brownsville, TX.
Honored to be pallbearers will be Manuel Vazquez, Andres Garcia Jr., Jose Luis Vazquez, and Devin Broden.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Chapel Service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Monte Meta Cemetery in San Benito, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019