Harlingen - Mauro Mendoza 58, of Harlingen entered into rest July 21, 2019.



He was one of four children born to the late Aniceto and Santos Mendoza and was the beloved brother to Armando (Sonya) Mendoza, Maricela (Edward) Villarreal and Gina Mendoza. Mauro will forever be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Nicolas Mendoza, Kendra Mendoza, Sonia Coello, Andrew Mendez and Michael Mendez.



Mauro was a loyal Cowboys fan and his hobbies included collecting movies and miniature cars. He was always friendly, social and eager to make new acquaintances. He enjoyed social gatherings and spending time with family.



Mauro's family would like to thank the staff at Boggus Ford for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the Boggus family for 20 years.



A special thanks to our sister Maricela for her dedication and selflessness and for providing a loving and caring environment for our brother the past seven months.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.



Mauro will forever be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 24, 2019