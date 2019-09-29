|
|
Harlingen - Maxine Monette Ramsey, 96, went to be with her Lord & Savior on September 25th. Born January 14, 1923 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survived by daughter, Raydean Ramsey Hensz; Granddaughter, Carrie Omick (John) and great grandchildren, Cody Kilbourn, Lacey Birkelbach (Mark), Keaton Omick, Seven Omick, Kelsey Omick, Kendall Omick, great, great grandson Owen Birkelbach.
She was preceded in death by son, Ray E "Bo" Ramsey, Jr. and her grandson, Joseph Dale Hensz.
She moved to the Valley in 1947 and has spent the majority of her life in Harlingen. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Harlingen.
Many thanks to Yvette Cano and Cano Homes for their loving care over the last few months.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, September 30th from 3 - 5 PM at 546 Lake Drive.
In Lieu of Flowers please make any donations to .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 29, 2019