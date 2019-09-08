|
|
Rio Hondo - Melissa Frederick Sparks, 64, returned to her heavenly home on September 6, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Melissa was born in Fort Worth, TX on June 10, 1955. She is survived by her husband, John Sparks; her mother, Marguerite Frederick, her sister, Martha Frederick; her lifelong friend, Mary Martha Richter; The Sparks Family; and her beloved dogs, Happy and Cowboy.
Melissa enjoyed spending her time at South Padre Island and she loved being at her home on the Arroyo Colorado. She loved her animals and was a lifelong supporter of The Humane Society and other charity organizations.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Valley Baptist Medical Center for their kindness and their care during her illness and passing.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society or The .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019