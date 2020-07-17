Harlingen - Merced F. Torres, 81, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Harlingen, TX.
Merced was born September 24, 1938 in Los Fresnos, Texas to Valentine and Juana Torres.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Guadalupe Torres, Leonarda Betancourt and Felipe Torres; and one great grandchild Bryan Medina. Merced is survived by his wife of 54 years Imelda Torres; his children Diana and Jorge Perez, Noemi and Ralph Leyva, Ernestina and Simon Reyes, and Maria and Eloy Gaytan; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and siblings Maria Isabel Solis and Julia Crivellone.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Sendejas, Joshua Perez, Mercy Prieto, Simon Reyes, Ralph Leyva and Jorge Perez.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.