Santa Rosa, TX - The journey for Mercedes Rodriguez on this earth has ended on Friday, December 20, 2019. Greeting her in Heaven are her parents Concepcion and Dominga de Guadalupe Rodriguez, and her siblings: Jesus Rodriguez, Juliana Gonzalez, Manuel Rodriguez, Felicitas Rodriguez, Antonio Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Concepcion Rodriguez, Andrea Negrete, and Herminia Conde. Her legacy will continue through her siblings Agapito Rodriguez and Margarita Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.Mercedes was born at home in Santa Rosa, Texas on September 18, 1924. Mercedes loved learning. She was an extremely intelligent lady, an outstanding student, meticulous record keeper, resourceful employee, creative seamstress, dedicated supervisor/employer and her list goes on. She never married, so her nieces and nephews were her jewels. When she became ill and needed assistance, her nephew, Lorenzo C. Rodriguez and his late wife, San Juanita took the responsibility of caring for her. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 am at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tom Pincelli as celebrant. Internment will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery in Santa Rosa. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may leave words of comfort, light a candle or send flowers for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 22, 2019