Michael A. Balboa
1972 - 2020
Harlingen - Friday, October 16, 2020 Michael A. Balboa went to be with the Lord at age 48.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandmother Modesta B. Rodriguez.

He is survived by his mother Maria Ofelia Balboa, sister Valerie Garza (Armando Morales), girlfriend Elizabeth Moreno, step-kids Briana, Luis, Yessenia and Maritza, niece Trisha Gonzalez (Pablo Jaure), nephews John Michael (Stephanie) Garza, Justin (Jacklyn) Garza, Aaron Morales and several cousins, great nieces, great nephews, aunts and uncles.

Michael has a passion for football and was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He was known for his kindness and sweet smile. Michael was out going and had a funny sense of humor.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Graveside service only at 3 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

Family would like to give special thanks to Bee First Primary Homecare, American Medical Home Health, US Renal Dialysis, Dr. Sandra Blanco, Dr. Brajesh Bhatla, Dr. Alaniz for providing compassionate care.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memories & Condolences
