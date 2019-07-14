Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
1417 E. Austin
Harlingen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mattar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Fred "Mike" Mattar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Fred "Mike" Mattar Obituary
Harlingen - A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1417 E. Austin, Harlingen, Texas. Rev. Scott Brown will be officiating with a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to:

- St. Alban's Church

- Loaves and Fishes at 514 South E. Street Harlingen, TX 78550.

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now