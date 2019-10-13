|
|
Rio Hondo - Michael J. Wilcox, age 79, of Rio Hondo, went to heaven after a lengthy illness on October 5, 2019, with his beloved wife Janette at his side.
Mike was born in Laredo, TX on December 28, 1939. After graduating from Harlingen High School, Mike joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for 4 years before moving on to his lifelong career as a pilot. Mike relocated to the Rio GrandeValley in 1968. Mike was a pilot for Burke Flying Service which launched his crop dusting career for the next 33 years. Mike was known as a safe, honest, proud, humble, compassionate pilot. He was the face of Farm Services, Inc through the end of his aerial application journey in 2001.
Mike enjoyed his retirement by hunting, fishing, and being with friends and family.
Mike is preceded in death by Nina Fankhauser Wilcox (wife and mother of his children), his daughter, Raegan and his son, Trent, his sister, Diana Howell, his parents, Roscoe and Hazel Wilcox.
Mike is survived by his wife, Janette Heath Wilcox of 43 years, his son Jason Wilcox, daughter-in-law Leah, granddaughters Raegan and Bristol Wilcox, as well has his sister Rosalind King.
Mike was known and respected by many, and loved dearly by his family. God Has blessed us by allowing us to share our lives with him. You were an amazing husband, father and grandfather. We will miss you and love you always.
No Services will be held.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 13, 2019