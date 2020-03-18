Home

1945 - 2020
Rio Hondo - Michael Jess St. John 75, of Rio Hondo entered into rest March 14, 2020. Michael was born April 1, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to Delphino and Rose Juarez.

He is survived by his loving children; Lilly Rose St. John and Nicholas Pena and his sister, Mary Velasquez.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rose Marie Juarez, Guadalupe Juarez, Olga Juarez, Irene Jackson, Esther Espinoza, Frances Villarreal, Delfina Obregon and Hortencia Juarez.

Michael was an avid sports enthusiast who loved basketball, he especially enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. He was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Air Force.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Services will begin with full military honors at 6:30 PM under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205 and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM.

Services will conclude at Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 18, 2020
