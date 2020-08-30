03/14/1972-08/13/2020 - Michael Lea Boothe went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 13, 2020.Michael Lea was born in Harlingen, Texas on March 14, 1972 to Mike & Linda Gonzalez Boothe.Michael Lea was the best Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, & Cousin to his extended Gonzalez Family in Primera.He was affectionately known by his family & Friends for his smile, laughter, & his passion to help others. He brought joy, laughter & humor to all his loved ones. Michael always bragged about his days fishing at Holly Beach with his Grandpa Santos Gonzalez Sr. He enjoyed spending time on South Padre Island with Lynne. Michael attended school in Harlingen & Kingsville, Texas. He had made his home in the North Austin area for over 20 years.Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Santos Sr. & Maria Leal Gonzalez, his uncles, Santos Jr., Ricardo, & Bobby Gonzalez.Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Linda & Ricardo Vega of Kingsville; spouse, Lynne Kennedy of Hutto; brothers, Richie (Stacey); Robbie (Cindy), & Randy (Valerie) Vega of Pflugerville & Round Rock; one niece, Robyn Elyse, his pride & joy; uncle, Candido L. (Margie) Gonzalez Laredo; and aunts, Oneida "Onie" & Judge Sallie Gonzalez of Primera. Mike leaves behind numerous Aunts, Cousins, & other relatives.While Michael Lea's passing left a void in our heart that can never be replaced, we will forever cherish all the memories & laughter we shared together."Watching a death of a loved one reminds us of a falling star; one of a million lights in a vast sky that flares up for a brief moment only to disappear into the endless night forever."Mike you will always be our Shining Star. You will truly be missed.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial will take place.