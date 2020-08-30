1/1
Michael Lea Boothe
1972 - 2020
03/14/1972-08/13/2020 - Michael Lea Boothe went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Michael Lea was born in Harlingen, Texas on March 14, 1972 to Mike & Linda Gonzalez Boothe.

Michael Lea was the best Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, & Cousin to his extended Gonzalez Family in Primera.

He was affectionately known by his family & Friends for his smile, laughter, & his passion to help others. He brought joy, laughter & humor to all his loved ones. Michael always bragged about his days fishing at Holly Beach with his Grandpa Santos Gonzalez Sr. He enjoyed spending time on South Padre Island with Lynne. Michael attended school in Harlingen & Kingsville, Texas. He had made his home in the North Austin area for over 20 years.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Santos Sr. & Maria Leal Gonzalez, his uncles, Santos Jr., Ricardo, & Bobby Gonzalez.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Linda & Ricardo Vega of Kingsville; spouse, Lynne Kennedy of Hutto; brothers, Richie (Stacey); Robbie (Cindy), & Randy (Valerie) Vega of Pflugerville & Round Rock; one niece, Robyn Elyse, his pride & joy; uncle, Candido L. (Margie) Gonzalez Laredo; and aunts, Oneida "Onie" & Judge Sallie Gonzalez of Primera. Mike leaves behind numerous Aunts, Cousins, & other relatives.

While Michael Lea's passing left a void in our heart that can never be replaced, we will forever cherish all the memories & laughter we shared together.

"Watching a death of a loved one reminds us of a falling star; one of a million lights in a vast sky that flares up for a brief moment only to disappear into the endless night forever."

Mike you will always be our Shining Star. You will truly be missed.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial will take place.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 27, 2020
Mike was a good friend in Kingsville back in the early nineties, and was a roommate in Pfulgerville in 2006. We were good friends, and he was like a big brother to me. We watched Dallas Cowboys play and laughed almost all the time. I miss him dearly. He had a kind soul!
Cilia Moreno
Friend
August 27, 2020
There are so many memories of the joy and laughter that Mike has left us with. He will truly be missed by all of us. My deepest sorrow for all of his family and friends.
Victoria DeVore
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dear Mike’s family and friends, Mike was part of our Austin lives for as long as I can remember. We spent many times together sharing laughs at places we used to frequent over the past 25 years like Pato’s Tacos, Barton Creek Greenbelt, sand volleyball, pool volleyball, trips to Mexico together, countless backyard bbq’s for football games, and even just sitting on the couch watching silly TV shows together. I’ll miss your happy smile and big hugs for the rest of my days. You are gone from this Earth but never forgotten! Xoxoxoxo Amanda and Richard Bird
Amanda and Rich Bird
Friend
August 26, 2020
Vega Family, In loving memory of a wonderful person. We send our love and prayers.
Sosa/Ramirez Family
Austin Tx.
Lisa Sosa-Ramirez
Family
August 26, 2020
What a pleasure to work with and just be around Mike. Much appreciation to him believing in and helping me through all of my trips while working at Freightwatch International. Enjoyed all of the Dallas Cowboys conversations. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers to the family. God has indeed, picked another great one to have for eternal life. Deepest and sincerest condolences.

Charles Bragner
Charles Bragner
Coworker
