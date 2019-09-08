|
Twentynine Palms, CA - HM3 Michael Vincent De Leon, 30, beloved son, brother and United States Navy Hospital Corpsman, Third Class, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Twentynine Palms, California.
Michael was born in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 18, 1988, to Sandra (Garcia) and Jose (JD) De Leon Jr. of Katy, Texas. Michael and his older brother, Jonathan, spent their early childhood in Harlingen, Texas. In 1997, his family moved to Houston, where Michael continued his education and graduated from Bellaire High School. Michael then attended Universal Technical Institute in Houston and trained to be an Automotive Technician.
At the age of 26, Michael enlisted in the United States Navy where he began his journey at Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was selected as a Hospital Corpsman and was off to Fort Sam Houston in Texas for Hospital Corpsman "A" School. Michael was given the orders to the distinguished Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms where he provided care to 1,308 Marines and Sailors at the Occupational Therapy department. He was selected to be part of the Naval Hospital's revered Color Guard. He also applied his time as the Command's American Red Cross Liaison improving relations throughout his community. Michael later checked into 3rd Battalion 11th Marines, First Marine Division.
Michael is survived by his parents and brother; his maternal grandfather, Mr. Jose Angel Garcia of San Benito, TX; step grandmother, Mrs. Santos G. De Leon of Raymondville, TX; and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Electra P. Garcia, Mariana De Leon, Jose "Pepe" De Leon Sr., and great-grandmother, Jesusa Castillo Lopez.
Serving as pallbearers: Jonathan De Leon, Andrew Hernandez, Christopher Hernandez, Chris Barnes, A. J. Montgomery, and Pastor Kevin Fish. Michael's military escort will include his Naval Guardian Angel, Patrick Laabs.
On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, Michael will be traveling from the Legacy Funeral home to his flight being led by the Patriot Guard Honor Riders and with his escorts HM3(FMF) Patrick Laabs, his Chief HMC(FMF) Nicholas Hall and 3/11 HQ Battery Senior Enlisted Leader 1st Sgt Christopher Greene arriving at 4 p.m. Proper military honors will be rendered on his journey to Harlingen by Cdr Patrick Martin, PSC(FMF) Tito Zendejas, HMC(FMF) Nicholas Hall, 1st Sgt Christopher Greene, and HM3(FMF) Patrick Laabs for his travel to the Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas. Visitation will resume Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by Military Funeral Honors and burial at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 956-425-8200.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 8, 2019