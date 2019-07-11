Harlingen - Miguel "Mikey" Alvarez 25, of Harlingen entered into Heaven July 5, 2019. He was born November 16, 1993 in Harlingen to Miguel and Dahlia Alvarez. He is preceded in death by his father.



Mikey is survived by his loving children, Serena Nichole, Mason Levi, Emma Rose; mother, Dahlia Alvarez; sisters, Amanda (Lupe) Garcia and Michelle Alvarez and his brother, Christopher Alvarez; grandparents, Joe and Eusebia (Ceva) Torres, Jose and Rosa Alvarez; 3 nieces, 4 nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Mikey had a big heart and was a loving and caring father, son and brother. He was known as a giving person and even in death, his giving continues as his organ and tissue donation will touch the lives of many including his mother who received his kidney.



Visitation will begin Friday from 12 noon to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 10:00 am and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 11, 2019