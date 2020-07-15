1/1
Miguel Andres Lopez
1965 - 2020
Harlingen - Miguel Andres Lopez, 55, was called home by the Lord on July 7, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 17, 1965.

Miguel was a USAF Sergeant and an aerial reconnaissance photographer and flew backseat of a F-4 Flying Phantom stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base. He served theaters of combat including Panama and the Persian Gulf.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology at South Texas College in 2019.

Miguel is survived by his loving wife Ana Yamilet Arias Lopez, father Manuel H. Lopez, mother Armandina Lopez, siblings Manuel A. Lopez, Marco A. Lopez, and Mario A. Lopez.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the RGV Valley State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
