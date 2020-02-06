|
|
Harlingen, TX - Miguel "Mike" Chavez, 84, went home to be with Lord on January 31, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
He was a dedicated, hard working family man who enjoyed spending time with family and BBQ-ing his famous chicken. Always enjoyed a day of fishing. A committed life member of Our Lady of Assumption church.
Miguel was a blessed man with a large and loving family.
Survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 62 years, Maria Del Consuelo R. Chavez. Also by his children Norma (Ricardo) Garcia, Miguel (Dolores) Chavez Jr., Mary Lozano and Hilda (Narciso) Montiel. As well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Siblings Eva Garcia and Ramiro (Olga) Chavez.
Proceeded in death by father Juan Chavez, mother Maria Chavez, brothers Juan Chavez, and Jose Luis Chavez, daughter Lydia (Joaquin)Leon, and grandson Noel Leon. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him.
Pall bearers: Augustine Almanza, Joel Leon, Gabriel Lozano, Ernest A. "Ernie" Martinez, Narciso Montiel, Xavier Sosa. Honorary Pall bearer: Miguel "Mike" Chavez Jr.
Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 9:00 pm Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm
Funeral Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, LaFeria, TX. www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 6, 2020