Miguel Diaz
1951 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Miguel Diaz, age 69, entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered for being a loving husband and hard worker, caring father, wonderful grandpa, and a kind relative and friend.He was born on April 21st, 1951 in Harlingen, TX to Jesus and Adela S. Diaz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Josefa Garcia Diaz, and his 8 loving children that treasure his memories: Miguel Diaz Jr., Thomas Diaz (Lisa), Deborah T. L. Diaz, Eric Diaz, Melissa Diaz, Joey Diaz, McHenry Diaz, Sharon Diaz; 12 grandchildren, brothers and sister, numerous nephews and nieces, and other loving relatives and friends.

Miguel is preceded in death by his sister Estela D. Pedraza and nephew Esequiel Pedraza III (PJ).

Honored to serve as pallbearers: son McHenry Diaz, son Joey Diaz, Brother-in-law Leonel Gutierrez, Brother Tom Diaz, son-in-law Bobby Capetillo, and Brother Alex Silva.

Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Deacon Juan Jasso as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen TX 78550 (956)364-2444



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Ben & Bebe Capetillo
Friend
