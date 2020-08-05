Santa Rosa, TX - Miguel Rangel, age 64, passed on to be with the Lord July 29, 2020 at Alta Vista Nursing Home in Brownsville, TX. He was born August 5, 1955 in Estacion Ramirez, Tamaulipas, Mexico the son of Miguel Rangel Cabrera and Evelia Fraga Solis. Miguel was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX.He is survived by to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife, Ana Rangel, Children, Sabas Rangel, Homero Rangel, Ana Laura Rangel, Yesenia Rangel and Miguel Rangel Jr., daughter in laws, Gisela Rangel, Megan Rai Thompson, son in laws, Leonardo Estrella Torres, Grandchildren, Sabas Rangel Jr., Andrea Rangel, Chantal Marie Rangel, Analia Lopez, Leobardo Estrella Jr., Leonardo Estrella and Leandro Estrella, Siblings, Genoveva Rangel Fraga, Juan Rangel Fraga +, Guadalupe Rangel Fraga, Francisco Rangel Fraga, Jesus Rangel Fraga, Martin Rangel Fraga, Juan Carlos Rangel Fraga. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Memorial Ceremony to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. Private burial will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.