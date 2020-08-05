1/1
Miguel Rangel
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santa Rosa, TX - Miguel Rangel, age 64, passed on to be with the Lord July 29, 2020 at Alta Vista Nursing Home in Brownsville, TX. He was born August 5, 1955 in Estacion Ramirez, Tamaulipas, Mexico the son of Miguel Rangel Cabrera and Evelia Fraga Solis. Miguel was a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX.

He is survived by to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife, Ana Rangel, Children, Sabas Rangel, Homero Rangel, Ana Laura Rangel, Yesenia Rangel and Miguel Rangel Jr., daughter in laws, Gisela Rangel, Megan Rai Thompson, son in laws, Leonardo Estrella Torres, Grandchildren, Sabas Rangel Jr., Andrea Rangel, Chantal Marie Rangel, Analia Lopez, Leobardo Estrella Jr., Leonardo Estrella and Leandro Estrella, Siblings, Genoveva Rangel Fraga, Juan Rangel Fraga +, Guadalupe Rangel Fraga, Francisco Rangel Fraga, Jesus Rangel Fraga, Martin Rangel Fraga, Juan Carlos Rangel Fraga. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Memorial Ceremony to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved