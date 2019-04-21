Services Rudy Garza Funeral Home 219 S Main St La Feria , TX 78559 (956) 797-3122 Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Phillipp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Marie Wick Phillipp

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers La Feria - In her own words, Mildred Marie Wick Phillipp went "home to God" on April 16, 2019.



She was born on June 15, 1931 in Rio Hondo, Texas to her parents Emil Wick and Mary Pekar Wick. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers. She is survived by her much loved sister, Mary Ann Bauer (Edward) of La Feria.



Left to cherish her memory is her faithful, loving husband of 68 years, Francis, and six children: Bernadette Strauss (Mark) of Mathis; Donald (Janice) of La Feria; Patricia Bryant (Larry) of Robstown; Carol Burney (Gary) of Robstown; Teresa McLenna (Richard) of Bertram; and Mary McLenna (David) of Leander.



She was very loved as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, being blessed with 20 grandchildren; Donnie Cooper, Heather Hill, Beth Alt, Megan Baxter, Liesl Hecht, Tara Vierra, Kindra Gulley, April, Colton and Dustin Phillipp, Kelly Winkler, Bucky and Jessica Bryant, Brenton and Ashley Burney, Alvin, Mason and Mandi McLenna, Kasey Swynenberg and Kyle McLenna and 14 great grandchildren.



Mildred was raised on the family dairy farm where she excelled at school, sports and even cheerleading. Then, one Sunday afternoon she met the love of her life, Francis, at a CYO dance. They were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1951, celebrating with an all day event, ending in dancing to music from the Majek band. They began their life together on the family farm south of La Feria raising lots of cotton, grain, sugar cane and kids. Having graduated from Durham's Business School where she mastered the skill of bookkeeping, she was in charge of the farm accounting. Throughout the years, she helped physically on the farm, "chopping cotton" alongside her kids after school in the spring. By having them involved in working on the farm, Mildred and Francis made sure their children grew up with the strong German / Czech work ethic that was ingrained in both of their roots.



She loved nurturing her special rose garden and year round garden that kept the table full of home grown fresh vegetables. This table always had a space for her "other sons" and any friend, relative or stranger who knew they could stop by to get one of the best home cooked meals in all of Texas. During cotton season, she would take her wonderful meals "on the road" out to the fields for the workers.



Her homemade lemon pies would always bring top dollar at any bake sale, if they made it there before her children or grandchildren paid top price! She will always be fondly remembered by her family for her homemade picante sauce, dill pickles, cole slaw, cinnamon rolls and homemade noodles made from the fresh eggs in her chicken pen.



Amid raising six kids with all the cooking, cleaning, gardening and bookkeeping, she still found time to help others. She was selfless in this ministry and was always on the lookout for finding those not noticed, those who were forgotten or had fallen through the cracks, never taking them for granted, but taking them under her wing. In this, she leaves behind a huge legacy of helping and caring, and her shoes will be hard to fill.



Additionally, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and has left many precious memories, especially of bedding down and feeding a huge houseful during Labor Day weekends and family holidays. She enjoyed time with all during the annual family trips to the Frio, and loved her trips to Coushatta that she and Francis splurged on after all the "chickens" had left the coop. Her own needs and joys were very simple. On days when all the chores were taken care of, she loved to go to the canal with one of her kids with a fishing pole in hand. She loved going out to eat with Mary Ann and Edward on Friday nights and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, as well as a good Spurs or Dallas Cowboy game. But above all, she loved riding around in the evenings with Francis to check on the fields wearing her favorite red windbreaker and stopping for her precious Whataburger.



Most of all, Mildred was a devout Catholic. She most likely prayed so many prayers during her life that they could circle the world hundreds of times over. She had a simple, humble heart who you would not find wearing jewelry or makeup, just her wedding ring and her classic red lipstick on special occasions. She always made sure everyone's needs were met before hers; her loyalty to her family was as big as the summer sky itself. To the very end, she was only thinking of everyone but herself, especially Francis, making sure he had taken his pills, had eaten an afternoon snack, had gotten his cane, had his hearing aides in and his cell phone charged. And instead of acknowledging all that she had done for her children, she would say, "thank you for everything" over and over, always ending with, "I love you so much". She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who were lucky enough to have known her and will forever be "loved so much".



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 12:00 - 4:00 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in La Feria and will resume at 5:00 at St. Francis Xavier Church with the family present. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. A Holy Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church at 502 S. Canal Street in La Feria with Rev. Larry Klein as celebrant. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.



Pallbearers will be all of her eight beloved grandsons, Donald Cooper, Colton and Dustin Phillipp, Bucky Bryant, Brenton Burney and Kyle, Alvin and Mason McLenna.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janie Ruiz who cared for mom the past year, as well as Lisa, Elvia, Olga, and all of the caregivers at Spear Home for your special love and care. They would also like to thank Louise of Kindred Hospice, as well as Rev. Larry Klein, Rev. Rodolfo Franco, Rev. Terry McGrath and Deacon Joe Gonzales for their spiritual support.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mildred's honor to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043 (online at svdpusa.org) or that supports the poor and needy.



