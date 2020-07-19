Harlingen/Rio Hondo, TX - Minerva Garza Partida, age 51, went home to be with the Lord July 14, 2020 as the result of a tragic car accident. Minerva was currently employed with Texas Department State Health Services as a social worker for many years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Minerva always enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas Garza and Margarita R. Garza.She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband of 29 years, Ruben Partida, Seven brothers, Gonzalo Garza, Luis Garza, Roberto Garza, Tomas Garza, Miguel Garza, Eliseo Garza and Faustino Garza, four sisters, Gloria Barrera, Carmen Garza, Olga Garza and Margarita Garza. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Sunday July 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm Sunday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie De La Rosa of La Trinidad Assembly of God Church officiating. Interment will follow to Rio Hondo City Cemetery.