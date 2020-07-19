1/1
Minerva Garza Partida
1968 - 2020
Harlingen/Rio Hondo, TX - Minerva Garza Partida, age 51, went home to be with the Lord July 14, 2020 as the result of a tragic car accident. Minerva was currently employed with Texas Department State Health Services as a social worker for many years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Minerva always enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas Garza and Margarita R. Garza.

She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory, her husband of 29 years, Ruben Partida, Seven brothers, Gonzalo Garza, Luis Garza, Roberto Garza, Tomas Garza, Miguel Garza, Eliseo Garza and Faustino Garza, four sisters, Gloria Barrera, Carmen Garza, Olga Garza and Margarita Garza. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday July 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm Sunday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie De La Rosa of La Trinidad Assembly of God Church officiating. Interment will follow to Rio Hondo City Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Minnie you will be missed and loved always a kind person. Joe Garza
Joe Garza
Family
July 17, 2020
Minerva you are greatly missed. You were an asset to our team and your cheerful soft spoken good mornings are missed.
Belinda Trevino
Coworker
