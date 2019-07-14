San Benito - Minerva S. Rosales, 77, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home in San Benito surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1942 to Raul and Beatris Ramirez Saldana in San Benito.



Minerva loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. When she was not spoiling them, she enjoyed road trips with her husband Willie. Many of these road trips included other family members to share in the fun. At home, she enjoyed relaxing with word search puzzles. Minerva also enjoyed trying her luck at her favorite casinos with Willie. She was retired from the Texas Workforce Commission.



Her parents, Raul and Beatris Saldana, and brother, Ruben Saldana, preceded Minerva in death.



Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 55 years, Guillermo Rosales; children, Willie Rosales, Jr., Annaliza (Steve) Hutchins, Juan David (Jennifer) Rosales, Eliza Bertha Rosales; grandchildren, Willie III, Hanna, Ella, Crista, Brooke, Andy, and Michelle.



The Rosales family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 PM at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Minerva will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ramiro Partida, Jr., Roel Partida, Randy Partida, Ray Saldana, Jr., Frank Maldonado, Jr., and Luis Hernandez, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Willie Rosales III.



Special thanks to Minerva's daughter, Bertha Rosales, and Rebecca Maxwell for providing her special care and comfort.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019