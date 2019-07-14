Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva S. Rosales


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Minerva S. Rosales Obituary
San Benito - Minerva S. Rosales, 77, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home in San Benito surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1942 to Raul and Beatris Ramirez Saldana in San Benito.

Minerva loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. When she was not spoiling them, she enjoyed road trips with her husband Willie. Many of these road trips included other family members to share in the fun. At home, she enjoyed relaxing with word search puzzles. Minerva also enjoyed trying her luck at her favorite casinos with Willie. She was retired from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Her parents, Raul and Beatris Saldana, and brother, Ruben Saldana, preceded Minerva in death.

Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 55 years, Guillermo Rosales; children, Willie Rosales, Jr., Annaliza (Steve) Hutchins, Juan David (Jennifer) Rosales, Eliza Bertha Rosales; grandchildren, Willie III, Hanna, Ella, Crista, Brooke, Andy, and Michelle.

The Rosales family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 PM at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Minerva will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ramiro Partida, Jr., Roel Partida, Randy Partida, Ray Saldana, Jr., Frank Maldonado, Jr., and Luis Hernandez, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Willie Rosales III.

Special thanks to Minerva's daughter, Bertha Rosales, and Rebecca Maxwell for providing her special care and comfort.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
San Benito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of San Benito Funeral Home
Download Now