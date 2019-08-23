|
Harlingen - Minnie Mable Todd Buford, 100, passed away at The Spear Home in Harlingen, on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, just in time to go dancing.
She was born in Brock, NE on June 12, 1919. In 1936, she graduated from Hillsdale High School in Hillsdale, Wy. She rode a horse to school, and she was a part of the winning basketball team that year. In 1937, she married William R. Buford, Sr. in Greeley, Co. After Mr. Buford returned from WWII in 1946, he was transferred by the USDA to Harlingen, Tx. Minnie boarded a train in Cheyenne, Wy. with her three children and moved to Harlingen in 1947, where they lived in Le Moyne Gardens. When the Bufords bought their home in 1952, Minnie signed saying that she would work until it was paid off. She worked for Sears Roebuck in Harlingen from 1952 until her retirement in 1983.
She spent 66 years rearing children, traveling and dancing with the love of her life, Bob.
On June 12, 2019, Minnie celebrated 100 years of life surrounded by friends and family at the Spear Home.
Survivors include a brother, Howard Todd of Cheyenne, Wy., daughters Verna Mae Scott of Warner Robins, Ga., Patricia Mems (Bob) of Macon, Ga., and son William R. Buford, Jr. (Stacey) of La Feria, Tx. Other survivors include grandchildren William R. Scott, Jr. (Tina) of Warner Robins, Ga., John Scott (Debbie) of New Port Richey, Fl., Elizabeth Scott of Macon, Ga., Mark Mems of Macon, Ga., Tracey Purdie (Scott) of Pikesville, Nc., Brandi Nelson (Scott) and William "Trey" R. Buford, III, (Tina) both of Harlingen, Tx.
Minnie is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Thomas and Etta Mae Todd, her brothers, William, Patrick and Robert Todd and a sister, Mary Todd Jones and one son-in-law, William R. Scott, Sr.
The entire family would like to thank Lisa Salazar, Elvia and Olga and the rest of the staff at The Spear Home, where Minnie spent a little more than the last year of her life. Their love, patience and care for her was amazing to us all and such a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550, the Humane Society of Harlingen or a .
There will be no services.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 23, 2019