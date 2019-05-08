Home

Mitchell K. "Mitch" Henken


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mitchell K. "Mitch" Henken Obituary
Harlingen - Mitchell "Mitch" K. Henken, 63, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

A memorial service for Mitch will be held at the 8th & Harrison Church of Christ in Harlingen, 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held in Woodruff, SC on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations may be made to the Sunny Glen Children's Home, 2385 W. Exp. 83, San Benito, TX 78586

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 8, 2019
