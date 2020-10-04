Mesquite - Mitsuye "Mitzi" Nimura Tanamachi passed away August 5, 2020, after a month-long battle with Covid-19. She was 97 years young, a loving and devout Christian, and one of the kindest, most joyful souls you'd ever meet.



Born in 1923 in California, one of seven children, Mitzi was quick to laugh and always upbeat. She always looked for-and found-the best in everyone.



Her life certainly wasn't easy. She grew up during the Great Depression, her California farming family moving every couple of years, in search of fertile land to cultivate. They didn't have much, but the love in her family was so strong and so plentiful, she would often say she never felt poor.



In 1942, she was interned in Poston, Arizona, along with all the members of her Japanese-American family, for the crime of looking like the enemy. Yet, she never grew bitter, never focused on the negative. She talked little about the injustice, guard towers, the poor food or the loss of freedom. Instead, she loved to tell stories about those in camp who planted vegetable gardens and grew beautiful flowers, even in the most hostile of conditions. She'd also tell the story of how she met and married the love of her life there, Tom Tanamachi.



After the war, when the couple moved to San Benito, Texas to farm, she found stark conditions: no running water and few other amenities. Yet, she always looked for the silver lining. It was here that she found her life's spiritual calling, converting from Buddhism to Christianity.



She spent much of her life working in the Lord's name, giving financial support and countless volunteer hours to the church, living her life as she thought Jesus Christ would want her to. She met each sunrise with a full cup of coffee, a full heart, and a "Praise the Lord."



She and Tom worked tirelessly on the farm, raised three boys, Cary, Art, and Rodney, and sent them all to college. Through amazing hard work and diligence, their family became the living embodiment of the American dream. She encouraged her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to aim high and to "Go for broke."



A wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she cheered every new accomplishment, celebrated every milestone, and was quick to tell you how much she loved you, how proud she was of you, how much God loved you, and how much she prayed for you. Her prayers were the special ones, because everyone in her family knew if anyone had clout with God, it would be His faithful and dedicated spiritual soldier, Mitzi.



Even towards the end of her life, she searched for reasons to be faithful, joyful, and grateful. Recently, when her memory started to fade, she'd often remark, "My knees are great!" even if her memory might not have been.



Mitzi always looked for the good, for the joy, in life, and she found it. She gathered up all that joy and love and light and carried it within her, so that she could share it generously with everyone she met. She knew better than anyone that sometimes joy was hard to find and that life often held dark corners. That's why she was so quick to share a kind word, a smile, or a prayer to help light the way.



She'll be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, and everyone who had the privilege to meet her. She leaves behind the joy, love, and light she gave to so many.



She's survived by three sons, Cary Tanamachi of Mesquite, Texas, Art Tanamachi of Houston, Texas, Rodney Tanamachi of Dallas, Texas, as well as a brother, Saburo "Smokey" Nimura in Los Angeles California, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Mitzi's life and legacy will be held at a later date and she will be placed by her beloved Tom, at their resting place, at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store