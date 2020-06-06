Harlingen - Modesta C. Mares, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.She was born on August 20, 1940 to Jose Angel Castillo and Petra Avila Castillo.She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo "Rudy" Mares; daughter, Gloria Jean Bridges; son, Rodolfo Jr. (Tina); grandson, Joey Mares; three sisters, Ester Trevino, Emma Garcia, & Teresa Gonzalez, and two brothers, Jose Castillo Jr. & Saturnino Castillo.Modesta is preceded in death by a sister, Stella Pafford, and a brother, Alberto A. Castillo.Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. tom 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.Burial will follow to RGV Veteran's Memorial Park Cemetery in Mission, Texas at 1:00 p.m.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.