Harlingen - Modock O. White, Jr. of Harlingen, TX passed away on September 16, 2020. Modock was born in 1932 in Princeton, West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Modock and Allison White, and brother Phillip.



Modock served in the US Army, and attended Concord College in Athens, WV. In 1955, he met and married Joan Morgan. Modock worked for over 40 years in the cemetery/funeral industry, chiefly for Gibraltar Mausoleum in Indianapolis, IN, retiring as VP of Sales. Modock was also an entrepreneur, first owning 3 cemeteries in Illinois and later investing with his sons in Fiesta Carwash, which once had 27 locations in South Texas. Modock and Joan moved to Harlingen, TX in 1986. They were longtime members of The Harlingen Country Club, and Valley Praise Church. Modock was happiest spending time with his wife and family.



Modock is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Modock O. III (Chris) and Mark (April), grandchildren, Modock O. IV (Carina), Kenneth, William, Anthony, Mark, Erin, Elaine, and great granddaughter Sarah. Loved by many, he will be dearly missed.



Services will be private.



Modock will be laid to rest in Princeton, WV.



