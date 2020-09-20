1/1
Modock White
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Modock's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Modock O. White, Jr. of Harlingen, TX passed away on September 16, 2020. Modock was born in 1932 in Princeton, West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Modock and Allison White, and brother Phillip.

Modock served in the US Army, and attended Concord College in Athens, WV. In 1955, he met and married Joan Morgan. Modock worked for over 40 years in the cemetery/funeral industry, chiefly for Gibraltar Mausoleum in Indianapolis, IN, retiring as VP of Sales. Modock was also an entrepreneur, first owning 3 cemeteries in Illinois and later investing with his sons in Fiesta Carwash, which once had 27 locations in South Texas. Modock and Joan moved to Harlingen, TX in 1986. They were longtime members of The Harlingen Country Club, and Valley Praise Church. Modock was happiest spending time with his wife and family.

Modock is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Modock O. III (Chris) and Mark (April), grandchildren, Modock O. IV (Carina), Kenneth, William, Anthony, Mark, Erin, Elaine, and great granddaughter Sarah. Loved by many, he will be dearly missed.

Services will be private.

Modock will be laid to rest in Princeton, WV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved