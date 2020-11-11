Harlingen, TX - Monica Marie Cantu, 46, of Harlingen, Texas, entered into the glory of eternal life on October 9, 2020. Monica was born on September 30, 1974 in Houston, Texas.
In 1989 the family moved to Harlingen, TX. Monica attended Harlingen High School and was in Big Red Cardinal Band. After graduating in 1995, Monica attended TSTC and received her associate's degree in Business/Office Technology Legal Secretary. She stayed at TSTC as an employee for over 10 years, with the past three years employed with Computer Network Group.
Monica was the sweetest person with a kind heart. She had a smile for everyone. Monica was a devoted Catholic who loved her God and her church, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She served in choir, different ministries, stewardship, usher, and CCE.
Monica is preceded in death by her father, Johnny A. Cantu; grandparents, Martin and Maria Cantu; and her grandfather, Roberto H. Lopez.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her mother, Maria L. Cantu; sister, Corinna Yvette (Ariel) Bravo; brother, Christopher John Cantu; her niece, Sarah; nephews, Aaron, Thomas, Martin, and Samuel; great niece and nephew; her God child, Ivan; her granny, Maria M. Lopez; along with her aunts, uncles, and cousins. We will miss our beloved Monica.
Private vigil will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary. Funeral Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Ruben Delgado as celebrant. Private Inurnment Committal Service will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
