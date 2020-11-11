1/1
Monica Marie Cantu
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Monica Marie Cantu, 46, of Harlingen, Texas, entered into the glory of eternal life on October 9, 2020. Monica was born on September 30, 1974 in Houston, Texas.

In 1989 the family moved to Harlingen, TX. Monica attended Harlingen High School and was in Big Red Cardinal Band. After graduating in 1995, Monica attended TSTC and received her associate's degree in Business/Office Technology Legal Secretary. She stayed at TSTC as an employee for over 10 years, with the past three years employed with Computer Network Group.

Monica was the sweetest person with a kind heart. She had a smile for everyone. Monica was a devoted Catholic who loved her God and her church, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She served in choir, different ministries, stewardship, usher, and CCE.

Monica is preceded in death by her father, Johnny A. Cantu; grandparents, Martin and Maria Cantu; and her grandfather, Roberto H. Lopez.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her mother, Maria L. Cantu; sister, Corinna Yvette (Ariel) Bravo; brother, Christopher John Cantu; her niece, Sarah; nephews, Aaron, Thomas, Martin, and Samuel; great niece and nephew; her God child, Ivan; her granny, Maria M. Lopez; along with her aunts, uncles, and cousins. We will miss our beloved Monica.

Private vigil will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary. Funeral Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Ruben Delgado as celebrant. Private Inurnment Committal Service will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved