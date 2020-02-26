Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Monty Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monty Herman Hand


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monty Herman Hand Obituary
Harlingen - Monty Herman Hand, 73, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Golden Palms.

Monty was born on February 28, 1946 in Harlingen to Herman and Mandy Hand and had been a longtime resident of Harlingen. He loved living in the Rio Grande Valley where he was able to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Albert Hand and Monty Gregory Hand of Harlingen; nephews, Hilary Hand, Curt Hand and Robby Hand; nieces, Connie Jaeger and Holly Dostalik; and great aunt, Diane Harwell and cousins Wayne Harwell and Mardi Harwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Noemy Hand in 2018.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:OO PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 with burial to follow at the Harlingen-Combes Cemetery.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
Download Now