Harlingen - Monty Herman Hand, 73, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Golden Palms.
Monty was born on February 28, 1946 in Harlingen to Herman and Mandy Hand and had been a longtime resident of Harlingen. He loved living in the Rio Grande Valley where he was able to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Albert Hand and Monty Gregory Hand of Harlingen; nephews, Hilary Hand, Curt Hand and Robby Hand; nieces, Connie Jaeger and Holly Dostalik; and great aunt, Diane Harwell and cousins Wayne Harwell and Mardi Harwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Noemy Hand in 2018.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:OO PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 with burial to follow at the Harlingen-Combes Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2020