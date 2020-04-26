|
|
Harlingen - Myrna Mae Wall passed from this world on April 21, 2020 to be with the Lord. Myrna was born Oct. 3, 1921 in Little Sioux, IA to Charles Wesley and Nannie Ethel Brooks nee Goggin. She spent most of her life in St. Louis, MO. Married Leo J. Wall, Dec. 17, 1938, for 69 years, who preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2007. Myrna is survived by one daughter, Vicki Lee Wall, who lives in Georgia.
Myrna's parents, three brothers, Clyde, Howard and Hubert, two sisters, Mabel Kaul and Hazel Garcia, three sister-in-laws and two brother-in-laws, several nephews and a niece preceded her in death. Myrna was an aunt to many nephews and nieces and a friend to many.
She was a Civil Service Employee as Assistant Mgr. of the Commissary for 3 years in Fort Lawton, WA and 3 years on the Board of Examiners in St. Louis, MO. Volunteered for 3 years with the St. Louis Diabetes Association. 4+ years volunteering at the VA Clinic, Harlingen, TX honoring our veterans.
Myrna loved to travel and did so in their R.V.'s visiting the 49 states and Canada. Her travels included camping and fishing, playing cards and dominoes games, cruises, rail and bus tours, a visit to Germany, tour of Hawaii and Israel. Also, over the Golden Agers at 8th & Harrison Church of Christ for 20 years. She truly had a heart to honor the war veterans.
Private Service in Cedar Hill, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Gate Ministry, P O Box 6644, Chesterfield, MO 63006 for Mary's Promise Home.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020