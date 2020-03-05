|
|
Harlingen - On Friday, February 28, 2020, Nan Pauline (Tumlinson) Fox, a former middle school teacher and mother of two fantastic daughters, passed away at the age of 67.
Nan was born April 21, 1952, in Harlingen, Texas, to William and Pauline Tumlinson. As a military wife from 1974 to 1994, she traveled the country and learned about life while working as a "repo man" and at an Alaskan gold mine. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas while working and raising her daughters, Keri Anne and Rachel Marie. In 1994, she earned her teaching credential and began teaching in Raymondville. She soon switched to Coakley Middle School, where she continued to teach until retiring in 2014. At that time, she became a stay-at-home Nana helping to raise her grandson and youngest granddaughter.
Nan was an intensely private woman who was intensely strong in her beliefs- aka stubborn. She instilled that same strength in her daughters. She showed her love by opening her door to family - however far removed - whenever there was a need and by baking large quantities of really great cherry pie and cooking a transcendental roast chicken. She was deeply passionate about books and was never without one. She loved God and is loved by Him.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Victor, and her twin brother, William Bartwell (Bart). She is survived by her two daughters, Keri Anne Phipps and Rachel Marie Larrabee, grandchildren, Katherine, 14; Maximilian, 11; and Opal, 5. She is also survived by her older brother Pat Tumlinson, his wife Marsha, and her sister-in-law Barbara Tumlinson, as well as many nieces and, in true Texas fashion, a large quantity of first-and second- cousins, once, twice and even thrice removed.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2020