San Benito - Nancy Elizabeth Thompson 73 was born to W. Murray and Marian Thompson. She was called home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home in San Benito.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nora Anne (Sukey) Tamayo and her brother in-law Karl Krenz.
She is survived by her daughter Dawn (Eric) Ziehe of Harlingen, son Walter Thompson of Corpus Christi and son William (Martha) Thompson of Harlingen. Mimi as she was called by her 7 (and one on the way) grandchildren Macie, Garrett and Gunnar, Tamara, Will and Taig, and Camilla. She is also survived by her sister Billy Joe Krenz, her brother, Murray (Susan) Thompson, and her brother in law Rolando Tamayo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a proud graduate of San Benito High School, class of 1964, where she recently served on the reunion committee. She earned her Bachelors of Science in Education at Pan American University and later received her Master's in Education with her little sister in Kingsville at A & I. Nancy taught at Jefferson and Wilson Elementary in Harlingen and later at Ed Downs Elementary, The Challenger Center, and Frank Roberts Elementary in San Benito. She loved her children and the many lifelong friendships she made with her fellow teachers and administrators.
Nancy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in San Benito where she held numerous leadership positions. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Chapter L P.E.O. Sisterhood, and was also a committee member of the RGV Credit Union.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th at First United Methodist Church of San Benito starting at 11:00a.m., the Rev. Melissa Nelson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of San Benito or the .
The family wishes to thank Christina, Krissy, and Gloria who showed our mother the grace, kindness, love and dignity that she deserved during her final days.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 15, 2019