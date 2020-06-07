Harlingen - Nancy Helen Moe, born April 8, 1988, passed into eternal rest on June 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Those left behind to honor her memory include her father, Andrew Moe Sr, mother Marian Magee, step father Robert Michael Magee, sister Sarah Moe, brother-in-law Jason Meyers, brother Andrew Moe Jr, sister-in-law Katie Moe, nieces and nephews Jay, Jimmy, and Juliana Meyers; John Moe and Andrew Moe III.
She also leaves behind Aunts and Uncles: Cathy (Ken) Kummet, Terry Hottenroth, Jim (Liese) Hottenroth, Pam Kellner, Eleanor Flach, Charles Moe, and Archie Moe Jr; as well as cousins, step-siblings, and step nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Helen Hottenroth and Archie and Nancy Moe; her brother Michael David Moe, and niece Marian Anastasia Moe.
Nancy was a cherished member of the St. Anthony's Church family.
Nancy attended the Special Education program at Harlingen High School until graduating in 2010.
Her family would like to thank her loving care-givers: Isabel Mills, Stephanie and Lucy Mills, and Norma Gonzalez. We would also like to thank Dr. Eduardo Uribe and the Valley Baptist Family Practice Residency Clinic for their care and support.
Nancy brought out the best in those who knew her. Without saying a word, she taught us compassion, empathy, and patience.
A visitation for Nancy will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559 rosary at 7:00 PM will be Live Streamed on Facebook Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 209 S Tenth St, Harlingen, TX 78550. A burial will occur Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park followed by a light lunch at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Moe family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 7, 2020.