Harlingen, TX/Madison, TN - Nancy Jane (Watson) John of Harlingen, Texas passed away the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home in Madison, Tennessee. She was ninety years old.



Born in Detroit, Michigan to parents Robert and Selma Watson, Nancy and her parents divided their time between Michigan and Canada, which is where her father grew up. Nancy was an active young person who enjoyed horseback riding and boating. She owned her own horse and speedboat.



Nancy's father began grapefruit farming in Harlingen, and at that point, her family divided their time between the Rio Grande Valley and Canada depending upon the season. While staffing a papaya stand at a fair, Nancy met the love of her life, George John. They married in 1952, and remained married 64 years until George's death in 2017.



Nancy valued greatly her extended family throughout the Rio Grande Valley and the dear friends that were like family to her in the Harlingen Country Club community, with whom she loved to play golf and bridge.



Nancy is survived by her two sons, Robert John and Michael John (Evon), five grandchildren Jessica Harris (Ryan), Kevin John, Cassandra John, Lee John, and Anthony John (Kylie), and four great grandchildren Jackson and Eva Harris and Kinsely and Emma Kate John.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.



You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary