1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harlingen - Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on April 9, 1937 to Marjorie and W. Sterling Casterlin. Graduated from Meyers High School in 1954. Attended Wilkes College and graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Chemistry in 1958. Received an Associate Degree in Fashion Design from Harper Junior College (in association with the Art Institute of Chicago) in 1978 while living Schaumburg, IL.



Moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1978 and worked with batik artist and fabric designer Muriel Chandler's "Caribatik". Earned her real estate license, served as treasurer of the Republican Women's Club as well as The Harlingen Band Boosters.



She was employed by State Chemical MFG CO. as a Sales Representative until she retired in 1997. She served as Concert Manager for the Harlingen Concert Association from 1990- 2002 and continued as a board member. She served as Social Chair for the UAW Retired Workers Council and was a member of The Harlingen Does (Elks Auxiliary).



She married Harley Peterson in 1994 and they enjoyed Square Dancing, Round Dancing, Ballroom Dancing and Traveling (especially cruising) until his death in 2008.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Sterling Casterlin, her first husband, Oscar A. (Jack) Knight Jr, and her second husband, Harley K. Peterson.



She is survived by her son Bryan Knight of Port Chester, NY; daughter Kristy Knight Cuizio (Gary) of Brooklyn, NY and Dallas, PA; her step-daughter, Lee Schostak, of Spring Lake, MI; and her niece Miriam Burns of NYC.



She loved to travel, having visited all 50 states, over 110 countries, including sailing on 108 cruises with various cruise lines for a total of more than 1000 days.



She was a volunteer at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum, helping out with tours and receptions. She was also a member of the AAUW and of the Advisory Board of The Center for Creative Retirement.



There will be a Celebration of Life for her and her recently deceased companion Sanford Mattern on Saturday June 8th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Harlingen Heritage & Arts Museum, 2425 Boxwood St Harlingen.



There will be a Celebration of Life for her and her recently deceased companion Sanford Mattern on Saturday June 8th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Harlingen Heritage & Arts Museum, 2425 Boxwood St Harlingen.



Donations may be given to the Harlingen Heritage & Arts Museum or The Harlingen Elks.