Naomi Frances Vivian Ridge
1929 - 2020
Lockhart - Naomi Frances Vivian Ridge, of Lockhart, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born to John Henry and Louie Emma Humphries Vivian, in Mercedes, Texas on November 19, 1929. She graduated from Durham Business College and Texas A&I University. She met and married Clyde Ridge in 1947.

Naomi became a Christian as a young girl and never wavered in her Faith. Wherever she lived, she served with Joy.

She was a teacher, librarian, seamstress, traveler and writer. She wrote and published a book on Vivian History.

In 2007, she and Clyde moved to Golden Age Home in Lockhart. She was active in First Lockhart Baptist Church, Ladies Bible Study, the Irving Club and the Retired Teachers Association.

Naomi is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cynthia Sue Ridge, husband, Clyde William Ridge, Sr., brothers, Elmo Vivian and John Vivian, Jr., sisters, Fairy Lee Mitchell and Elizabeth Krolczyk, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Ridge.

She is survived by daughters, Lynnette Ross (Clay) of Lockhart, and Corally Ridge of Austin, son, Clyde William Ridge, Jr. of Bastrop, sister-in-law, Joyce Vivian of Victoria, and niece, Barbara Weston (Rick) of Shavano Park, 7 grand and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX, visitation begins at 12 noon until service time at 2PM with burial following at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Caleb Fields, ClayBourne Ross, Glen Dry, K.C. Hebson, Richard Young, and William Ross, with Scott Hebson as honorary pallbearer. Memorial donations can be made to Golden Age Home, in Lockhart, TX.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Naomi. My mom (Mary Ann Fortin) was a close friend of her's. I remembered going to Premont to visit her. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family.
Carol Ann Demmert
Acquaintance
