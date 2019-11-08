Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Narcisa Fuentes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
San Felipe Neri Catholic Church
Harlingen, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Narcisa Fuentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narcisa Fuentes


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Narcisa Fuentes Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Narcisa Fuentes, age 92, went home to be with Our Lord peacefully on November 5, 2019 at La Hacienda Healthcare Facility surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Los Indios, TX April 24, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Valdez and Victoria M. Valdez. Narcisa was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Daughters, Lupe Almaguer, Margarita Fuentes Garcia (Prajedes), Leticia Jimenez (Rupert), Sons, Felix Fuentes (Libby), Jose Luis Fuentes, Genaro Fuentes, Crispin Fuentes (Connie), Ruben Fuentes and Leonel Fuentes (Yolanda), 33 Grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, 7 great great great grandchildren, one sister, Lupe Avalos (Aniceto) of Fremont, OH. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Narcisa is preceded in death by her husband, Pablo Fuentes Sr., a son, Pablo Fuentes Jr., two sisters, Consuelo Lerma, Enriqueta Hernandez and brother, Israel Valdez.

Visitation will be held today Friday November 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm, Friday evening. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Felipe Neri Catholic Church, Harlingen. Interment will follow to Flores Cemetery, San Benito.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her sons, Felix Fuentes, Jose Luis Fuentes, Genaro Fuentes, Crispin Fuentes, Ruben Fuentes and Leonel Fuentes. You may send condolences to the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narcisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -