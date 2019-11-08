|
Harlingen, TX - Narcisa Fuentes, age 92, went home to be with Our Lord peacefully on November 5, 2019 at La Hacienda Healthcare Facility surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Los Indios, TX April 24, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Valdez and Victoria M. Valdez. Narcisa was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Daughters, Lupe Almaguer, Margarita Fuentes Garcia (Prajedes), Leticia Jimenez (Rupert), Sons, Felix Fuentes (Libby), Jose Luis Fuentes, Genaro Fuentes, Crispin Fuentes (Connie), Ruben Fuentes and Leonel Fuentes (Yolanda), 33 Grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, 7 great great great grandchildren, one sister, Lupe Avalos (Aniceto) of Fremont, OH. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Narcisa is preceded in death by her husband, Pablo Fuentes Sr., a son, Pablo Fuentes Jr., two sisters, Consuelo Lerma, Enriqueta Hernandez and brother, Israel Valdez.
Visitation will be held today Friday November 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm, Friday evening. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Felipe Neri Catholic Church, Harlingen. Interment will follow to Flores Cemetery, San Benito.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her sons, Felix Fuentes, Jose Luis Fuentes, Genaro Fuentes, Crispin Fuentes, Ruben Fuentes and Leonel Fuentes. You may send condolences to the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2019