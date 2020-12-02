San Benito, TX - Nathan Pastrana, 22 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born April 19, 1998 in Harlingen, Texas to Abel Quintanilla and Angela Pastrana.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his mother, Angela Pastrana; father, Abel Quintanilla; three brothers, Valente Pastrana, Rafael Montoya, and Diego Blanco; maternal grandmother, Merced Pastrana; and paternal grandmother, Lucila Quintanilla.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm.
Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit. Interment will follow to San Benito City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
