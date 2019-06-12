Harlingen - Ned Randel Hale passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2019. He was born January 11, 1927 in Coahoma, Texas to A.C. and Doris Hale. A WWII veteran in the U.S Navy. Ned served in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Copahee. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy on 5/06/46. Ned returned home and graduated from Coahoma H.S following his naval service. He was a lifelong member of Coahoma Presbyterian Church. Ned was employed with Union Carbride/Dow Chemical as an Instrument Engineer retiring in 1986. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. Ned loved a good joke and took great joy delivering "CHUBBIES" to all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Jo Dell Callahan and Rae Nell Best, his grandson Eric Hale, and son in law James Quinn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Ona Jay, son Randel J. Hale (Cookie) and daughter, Karen Midge Quinn, grandsons Jay Hale (Larissa), Devin Williamson (Tricia), Josh Williamson , granddaughter Megan Davis (Alfee), 12 great- grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and his precious pup Peanut. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Dr. Minor and Staff, and to all the nurses at Bee First Hospice Care for all the kindnesses shown to Ned.



A Celebration of Ned's life will be scheduled at a later date.