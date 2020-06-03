Harlingen - Nelda Ester Gonzalez 39, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2020.Nelda is preceded in death by her mother Maria J. Lopez and brother Mario Lopez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Robert Salinas, David Lee Salinas, Andrew Gonzalez, Matthew Araiza, Alyssa De La Rosa, and Damian Lopez, 6 grandchildren, father Alberto (Lupita) Lopez, and brother Edwardo (Veronica) Lopez.Visitation will begin Thursday, June 4, 2020beginning at 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian, Texas.