Raymondville/Brownsville - Nelda Puga Rivera, 50, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.
She was born on March 22, 1969 in Raymondville, Texas to Alfredo and Beatrice (Ybarra) Puga.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Alfredo (Freddy) Puga, Jr.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her parents; husband, Javier Rivera; daughter, Michelle (Saul) Resendiz and two sons Javier (Ashly) Rivera, Jr. and Michael Rivera and four grandchildren; brothers, Rene (Maria) Puga, Gilbert (Liz) Puga, Juan Ynes (Susan) Puga; sisters, Melba Puga, Imelda (Sal) Villegas, Nilda (Ray) Salazar; Maricela (Rey) Hernandez, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 8-9:30 a.m.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson St., Brownsville, TX. Burial will follow at the Buena Vista Burial Park, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 21, 2019