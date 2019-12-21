Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda (Puga) Rivera


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda (Puga) Rivera Obituary
Raymondville/Brownsville - Nelda Puga Rivera, 50, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

She was born on March 22, 1969 in Raymondville, Texas to Alfredo and Beatrice (Ybarra) Puga.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Alfredo (Freddy) Puga, Jr.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her parents; husband, Javier Rivera; daughter, Michelle (Saul) Resendiz and two sons Javier (Ashly) Rivera, Jr. and Michael Rivera and four grandchildren; brothers, Rene (Maria) Puga, Gilbert (Liz) Puga, Juan Ynes (Susan) Puga; sisters, Melba Puga, Imelda (Sal) Villegas, Nilda (Ray) Salazar; Maricela (Rey) Hernandez, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 8-9:30 a.m.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson St., Brownsville, TX. Burial will follow at the Buena Vista Burial Park, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -