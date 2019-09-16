|
|
Harlingen - Nellie Ruth Toal Sharp Anderson, 90, was born on May 19, 1929 in Elgin, TX and passed away on Friday, September 13, 1019.
She and her parents came to the Valley in 1937. They settled in Mercedes where she attended school. She also went to school in Harlingen as well..
She was the 7th child born out of nine brothers and sisters. She and her brother Joe, attended the First Assembly of God Church on 11th and East Madison in Harlingen. The Rev. R.R. Taylor was the pastor. He said every Sunday morning when he and sister Taylor arrived at the church, Nellie and Joe would be sitting on the steps of the church waiting to go in.
She was 17 when she met and married Virgil Sharp, Sr. on July 27, 1946, who was in the Marines at the time. They lived in Corpus Christi for several years and North Carolina as well where he was stationed and then eventually settling in Harlingen.
Nellie started her working career with Interstate Theatres in Mercedes. She then in 1951 went to work with Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. until her retirement in 1987. She eventually became a floor supervisor. She was a member of a Southwestern Bell Bargaining Committee during their reorganization. She was a Vice President of the (CWA) Communication Workers of America until she retired. She also served as an officer in the Pioneers until it was dissolved as this was a Southwestern Bell organization that did charity work. She was very active with the United Way for many years. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2410 and served as President of the Ladies Auxilary. She was also a member of the Harlingen Elks Lodge #1889.
Virgil passed away on February 25, 1988 and she later met and married Darrell Anderson on May 21, 1994 and he passed away on November 22, 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Oakes of Harlingen, son, Virgil Sharp, Jr. of Bulverde, TX, grandchildren, John English of San Antonio, TX, Michelle Atkinson of Brenham, TX, Michael Sharp of New Braunfels, TX, Derick Anderson of Canyon Lake, TX, Jenna English of San Antonio, Carter English of San Antonio, Addison English of San Antonio, a great great grandchild, Cora Grace Atkinson of Seguin, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her good friends were Minnie Toal Goettel (her sister), Daurice L. Russell, (niece, aka, sister) and Ann Carter as well as numerous other friends.
She was also preceded in death by here mother and daddy, Joe Lee and Myrtle Lee Toal, and by 5 sisters, 3 brothers as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the folks at La Hacienda Nursing Facility for taking such great care of Nellie during her stay there.
Visitation hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with the family present from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with her nephew, Rev. James E. Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Harlingen-Combes Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be family members John English, Michael Sharp, Dustin Atkinson, Derick Atkinson, Martin Lyle Breuer, Jr. and Carter English.
Those desiring to do so may make a donation to the United Way, 320 E. Harrison, Harlingen, TX 78550. Shriners Hospital, 6977 Main St. , Houston, TX 77030 or .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 16, 2019