San Benito - Nicolas Anthony Mata, age 17, went home to be with the Lord Thursday April 11, 2019. He was born March 5, 2002 in Harlingen, TX to Alfonso Mata Jr and Brenda Muniz. He was a lifetime resident of San Benito and currently a student at San Benito High School. He was an awesome son, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend who had a heart of gold, his memory will live on forever in our hearts.



He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his father, Alfonso Mata Jr., mother, Brenda Shield, step parents, Rachel Mata and Tyler Shield, brother, Alfonso Mata III, sister, Hailey Mata, Paternal grandparents, Alfonso and Nilda Mata Sr., Maternal grandparents, Jesus and Shirley Muniz Jr., aunts and uncles, Anay Mata (Mauro), Elizabeth Salinas (Diego), Julia Maxwell (Joe), Chris Elizondo (Joe), Cindy Muniz (Michael Fernandez), Veronica Perez (Anthony), he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held today Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service to begin tonight at 7 pm in the evening. Chapel Service will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel of Peace with Rev. Robert Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alfonso Mata Sr., Alfonso Mata Jr,. Mauro Alaniz III, Diego Salinas, Alberto Mata and Jesus Muniz.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home in conjuction with Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 1702 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 13, 2019