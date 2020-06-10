Harlingen - Nilda Cantu Grimaldo, 77, of Harlingen, TX, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was determined and passionate with tremendous loyalty and love for her family. Her dedication as a caregiver was exemplified in her career as an accomplished and dedicated nurse for nearly 50 years. Nilda was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. However, her favorite activity was spending quality time with her family.Nilda is survived by her husband, Jose Grimaldo; her children Jimmy (Phil), Bill (Melanie), Adrian (Sally), Lisa (Baldemar), Mike (Laura), Tony(Amy); her grandchildren Macray, Connor, Kayleigh, Katia, Amalie, Corinne, Callie May, Trey, Andrew, Bella, CJ, Realyn, Michael Jr, Callie, Marianna , Michael A. ; great-grandchild Gideon Madison, Dylan; sisters & brothers Ninfa, Linda, Diana, Mike, Monte, Herman, Rick,A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 10th, at 10:00a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Harlingen TX. Afterwards, a burial is scheduled at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, TX.