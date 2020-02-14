|
Los Indios, TX - Ninfa Aguilar, 92 died peacefully in her home in Los Indios, Texas on February 12, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1927 in Los Indios.
She is preceded in death by parents Oscar and Reyes Aguilar, sister Diamantina Ortega-Bennett and brother Pedro Aguilar.
Ninfa retired after 40+ years of service to American National Insurance Company. She also worked many years with Rio Grande Livestock Show during the annual show. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Las Ruscias where she volunteered her time with various committees.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children and who affectionately referred to her as "Nana".
The family wishes to thank all of those who helped our "Nana" in this journey Carlota Calderon, Karina Parra, Irma Montalvo, Angelina Parra, Nereyda and Raul Gonzalez Jr., Mari Flores, Irma Rodriguez, America Torres and Gabriel Ortega.
We would also like to thank Carmen Donez and Vicki Gonzales, from Vique's who always took the time to make Nana beautiful every week. That was the highlight of her week meeting up with longtime friends and drinking coffee while she sat under the dryer.
Sometimes you are fortunate to be blessed with two Moms "Thank you for everthing Nana."
Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 14, 2020